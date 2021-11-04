Kidney Equipment For Mendi

Hospital CEO Dr Joseph Birisi was on hand to receive the equipment.

The equipment donated to Mendi General Hospital consists of a dialysis machine and Rivers Osmosis (RO) Water System and a dialysis chair.

Chairman of PNG Kidney Foundation, Sir Martin Poh was happy to handover the equipment.

“One dialysis unit can handle four patients a week so with these four plus one in the ICU, Mendi hospital can help 20 patients per week to do the dialysis.” Sir Martin Poh.

He said after the handover, KF will ship the equipment to Mendi via Lae. Technical people from KF will go up and do the installation, commissioning and running of the dialysis machine.

“Experience in our clinic there, our kidney patients a few of them are already 7 years….disease I think you all saw and experience what it is and as I say kidney failure is not a killer, it can be treated and later the person become a normal person.” Sir Poh said.

Chief Operation Officer of PNGKF Inc, Khalik Bin Untong explained the function of the RO Water System.

The Kidney dialysis clinic of the Mendi hospital was donated by Kumul Petroleum Holdings and will be ready for operation by early next year.