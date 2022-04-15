Kerema Needs Proper Market

Currently construction phase of the Siviri village market project is awaiting funding from the Gulf Provincial Government to commence by end of April.

According to Kerema Town Mayor, Sam Koraea, the funding from the Provincial Government through Kerema Urban Local Level Government will cater for a proper concrete area.

The first is the facelift of the building and its structure to cater temporarily for vendors and villages nearby to bring their produce to sell until a proper market is built in the designated area in Kerema Town.

However, Mayor Koraea said currently the temporary arrangement is that people are allowed street markets at the main oval in town, while awaiting the construction of the market.