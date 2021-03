Led by Patron, Robin Chauka, the Kazens club conducted the clean up this morning.

Chauka says the cleanup is to show togetherness within the club.

Meanwhile, the club has been training hard and doing various fundraisings since January in preparations for the Sports Tok 7’s tournament to be held in Port Moresby this April.

Kazens club is no stranger to the tournament.

The other teams from Daru that will be participating in the Sports Tok 7’s tournament include, GG Daru, Amaroa and Vikings.