Kavieng host Mama Day Forum

Kavieng MP and Treasurer, Ian Ling-Stuckey was guest of honor.

Mr Ling-Stuckey reminded them that Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 10 is about reduced inequality within and amongst countries and is one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations in 2015.

"The Marape-Rosso Government continues to encourage the recognition of women at the district level and the Kavieng District Development Authority (KDDA) has again included an annual K1m budget exclusively for mothers’ development programs over the next 5 years and the supply of a mama market 3-tonne truck for each ward in the Tikana mainland LLG area," said Mr Ling-Stuckey.

He said growth for village economies in Kavieng District and indeed Papua New Guinea, can only reach its full potential if both mothers and female youth were empowered with direct funding for SMEs and agriculture.