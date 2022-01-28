Kavieng Gets New Council Chamber

The chamber is of national standards that is significant for the people and leaders of Kavieng and its surrounding communities.
“You are not only councillors of your wards, but are Law Makers. You have the power of making laws and overseeing the proper implementation of those policies and laws for the good of your people.
“The opening recently marks a special recognition and re-affirms the power and authority of government as defined in the Organic Law,” New Ireland Governor,” Sir Julius told hundreds gathered to witness the opening of the chamber.
He said the new council chamber building is not there by default, but by design to enable elected leaders of Kavieng local government to make important decisions on issues and concerns affecting their wards.
“I want the people to realise that the Office of the town mayor and ward councillor and their roles and duties are enshrined under the Organic Law on Provincial and Local Governments.
“Kavieng Urban and all other councils in the Kavieng and Namatanai districts are not subject to any direction from any other body, not stipulated by law. We mark a momentous occasion in the history of Kavieng Urban Local Government and New Ireland,” he said.
Sir Julius, since returning to public life in 2007 as Governor, he has been on course to seek liberation and freedom for his people. He noted that the freedom requires education, decent health care, good infrastructure, giving the people the tools they need to be successful and self-sufficient.
He said New Ireland had shown the way to do this how far and fast and listed some of the achievements in recent times including:
- Increasing the number of secondary schools from one to eight in 10 years.
- Reopening aid posts that has been closed for 10 or 20 years.
- Providing solar lighting to aid posts, health centres, schools, churches, and communities.
- Implementing a provincial (toilets) WaSH programme to provide clean water and good sanitary.
- Implementing the Old Aged and Disabled Pension programme.
- New reconstructed Madina Girls Secondary worth K12.5 million and all secondary school roads sealed.
- Funding improvement and sealing of the Boluminski Highway
- Sealing Kavieng town roads, built the four-lane Kavavu Avenue from the airport to the War Memorial, upgrading all other town roads.
- Erecting the new Legislative Assembly, Government official residence, Kavieng Stadium and Malagan International Hotel under construction.
- Pushing for Kavieng International Airport project under the Lihir MoA that is nearing completion, new international wharf for Kavieng and a shipping wharf for Namatanai.
- Continuing the NIP’s foundation policies in 2008 of Free & Subsidised Education, roof over heads, ward level projects, delivery beds, wheelchairs, crutches and walking sticks all done without the support of the Government.