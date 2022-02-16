Kavieng Fire Station Gets Barracks

Guests at the opening included the First Secretary to the office of Governor, Robin Brown, Kavieng town mayor, Sikal Kelep, Local Chamber of Commerce Chairman, Thomas Noles and officials from the fire service.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer-Operation, Lua Roa said PNG Fire Service continues to carry out major rehabilitation work targeting the fourteen fire stations.

Mr Roa said it is one of the priorities of Fire Service to either rehabilitate fire stations or have new accommodations built for duty officers working shifts at the stations.

The Fire Service has already completed several impact projects with funds from the PIP. Two similar projects in Kimbe and Alotau including duty barracks and a new commander’s residence completed this year and ready for commissioning later this month.

Mr Brown thanked the Fire Service for contributing to the development of the province, providing a vital service needed in the township and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, Chamber of Commerce representative, Thomas Noles added that more awareness is needed to educate the locals, business community and stakeholders about the roles and responsibilities of the Fire Service.

“The Fire Service is an important partner in the development of the province and township and as such more support must be given to help fire fighters carry out their duties.

“They do not only fight fires but also conduct fire safety awareness programs in the communities, while providing advice on building plan assessment and provide other emergency services such as road accident rescue during nasty motor vehicle accidents,” Mr Noles said.

Mr Roa in a closing remark has urged Kavieng Fire Station Commander, Superintendent Tony Leslie, the Fire Service officers and the provincial government to take ownership and look after the new building.