Kavieng DDA Accords Training With Loans Society

Member for Kavieng, Ian Ling-Stuckey said that K1 million has been endorsed to fund SME startups who require soft loans up to K3000.

This was the advice in response to queries on what plans the KDDA have to train mothers who are seeking a loan to start their SME business at the village level, during a CDF held at Fissoa village, ward 11-Tikana yesterday, 9th January 2022.

Mr Ling-Stuckey said that K700,000 of the K1 m was deposited with the NISLS last November and the training workshop was conducted at wards 9 & 10 in Tikana LLG.

“I urge mothers and other women to register their commitment and undergo much needed training to prepare themselves for business management,” he added.