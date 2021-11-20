Kavieng Airport Upgrade Progressing

The airport’s runway has been upgraded from 1.7km to 2.2km and so far, the extra 500 metres on the southern end is complete with the final touches added to ensure runway is clear of any obstruction.

Bitumen was added to the new pavement surface near the terminal giving it a sleek look, and further towards the runway extension boundary is the installation of a security fence.

The work on the new terminal building with the installation of steel structure beams and post, steel fixing and the pouring of concrete, with the walling made of brick continues.

The National Airports Corporation is also building its operations office, including a New Power House and Airport market.

The Asian Development Bank funds the Airport project costing at K91million. This project is under the Lihir Moa signed by New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan when he was Prime Minister in 1995. The expected date of completion of this multimillion-kina airport project is in July 2022.

“It is one of 27 impact projects promised by the State 25 years ago, under the Lihir MoA that will add significant value and match the already newly constructed four-lane Kavavu Avenue from the airport to the waterfront.

“This was built by the New Ireland Government to cater for the APEC leaders’ visit in which K4 million was promised. Since then we have not been re-funded,” said Sir Julius.

In accordance with the Lihir MOA, it has taken 25 years to start the International Airport, including the other projects of the International seaport, Boluminski Highway, Bopire Township and Namatanai Hospital.

The completion of the Kavieng International Airport will cater for Boeing 737-800 series type aircrafts, opening up New Ireland to the World.