Kaugere community receives sporting facilities

Sponsor for the facility was Member for Moresby South, Justin Tkatchenko and the District Development Authority (DDA).

National Capital District Governor, Powes Parkop, who officially opened the Muri Courts, urged the people to take care of the facilities. Governor Parkop said one way of transforming the community is through sports.

“From this humble beginning of this courts, we are supporting these facilities as a pathway to create opportunity for the young people,” said Parkop.

Parkop made a commitment of K10, 000 for each of the sporting code to hold their competition.

“It’s all about bringing the communities together in the name of sports with lots of prices to be won,” added Tkatchenko.

The Muri Courts was named after former basketball player, 63-year-old Moi Muri from Baimuru in Gulf. Muri took up basketball in late 1970s and played representative games in the country and overseas. Muri introduced basketball to Kaugere community and has started training the younger generation.

“I’m a luckiest father who travelled with my children in every basketball tournament both in the country and overseas. I’m honoured to have these facilities named after me. These things happen as a legacy but I’m here standing and actually looking at the facilities, which makes me so proud,” stated Muri.

Tkatchenko confirmed that the first competitions will commence on Saturday and Sunday starting next week for three months.

The Muri Courts was built by a local company, Niugini Engineering and Procurement Services Ltd.