Kapsipau Health Centre Opened

Local Doctor Gerard Otkorofi who spear headed the project said the health service was essential because it would also allow for quick intervention when it comes to mothers giving birth and accidents happening in the area.

The Doctor also relayed that he got little support from the Provincial Health Authority and urged it to equip the smaller aid posts because they serve the majority of New Irelands population who live in these remote locations.

Acting CEO of the New Ireland Provincial Health Authority, Dr Joachim Taulo noting the issues said the Government had just released operational funds for the PHA that will be shared with the smaller aid posts including the Kapsipau aid post.

New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan congratulated Dr Otkorofi for taking the initiative of building a new aid post. “The New Ireland Government just provided the funding but you were the one that made it happen. You must be proud that you put in the work to make your vision become a reality”.

The New Ireland Government has invested greatly to infrastructure development in the Konoagil LLG. This includes the upgraded Pukpuk and Nasko health centres in West Coast Namatanai.

More funding has been captured in the 2022 Budget. This includes K5 million into the Lanzerote Highway and K5 million for West Coast Palabong to Lamassa road.

Meanwhile K500,000 has been put towards the upgrading of aid posts and K1.5 million into maintaining and upgrading health centres in the province.