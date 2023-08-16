Kandep to host first cultural show

Famed for its historical challenges with lawlessness and discord, the lower, middle, and upper Wage communities nestled within the Longap local level government (LLG) are poised to inaugurate their first-ever cultural show in December of the following year.

This remarkable endeavour has been made possible through the instrumental efforts of the National Cultural Commission (NCC), which has tirelessly worked to disseminate cultural services and programs to the grassroots, effectively reconnecting individuals with their rich heritage.

In a groundbreaking event, Steven Kilanda, Executive Director of NCC, and Akii Tumu, Director of Enga Take Anda Cultural Centre, unveiled the much-anticipated Wage Cultural Show in Wabag on August 14, 2023.

The event is not just a cultural spectacle, but also a profound moment of unity, transcending geographical boundaries and fostering a sense of shared identity.

Kilanda made a commitment of K10,000 towards the hosting of the show and also presented the certificate of recognition to the Wage Cultural Show organizing committee declaring it as a national cultural event.

The significance of the Wage Cultural Show extends beyond mere celebration.

Tumu Ayala, the Chairman of the show, emphasized that Kandep District stands uniquely at the crossroads of two neighbouring provinces, Hela and Southern Highlands.

"Our district's geographical location holds a special place, bridging the cultural diversity of Hela and Southern Highlands," Ayala remarked.

With palpable excitement, Ayala expressed gratitude for the NCC's unwavering support and recognition. "We are seizing this extraordinary opportunity provided by the NCC to reshape mindsets and uplift lives within our community. This cultural show is unprecedented, a reflection of our readiness to embrace positive change," he stated.

The cultural extravaganza not only marks a new beginning for Kandep but promises to transcend borders. Ayala extended an open invitation to their brethren from Magarima in Hela and Mendi in Southern Highlands, two regions that share a contiguous boundary with Kandep.

"Our arms are open to welcome our fellow countrymen to join in the festivities, share their heritage, and celebrate the shared essence of our cultures," Ayala announced.

The NCC's commitment to making culture accessible to even the most remote corners of the nation remains evident. The profound impact of cultural expression on the fabric of society and its potential to bridge divides is being realized through initiatives like the Wage Cultural Show.

Ayala affirmed Kandep's excitement to host its inaugural cultural show in collaboration with the National Cultural Commission.

This pioneering event, anticipated to be a harmonious convergence of tradition and modernity, signifies not only a regional celebration but also a powerful symbol of unity that transcends provincial demarcations.