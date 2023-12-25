Kalibobo lights up for Christmas

Ward 2 council and Deputy Town Mayor Sammy Tindipu has brought again the Christmas spirit into town, lighting up the Kalibobo lighthouse for families to share the Christmas spirit.

Tindipu initiated the Christmas lights five years ago after winning the Ward 2 council elections in 2019.

In five years, he has been sourcing sponsorship and support from business houses, the provincial government and ward funding to sustain this initiative.

Despite the rainy weather on Christmas Eve (24 December), families flocked to the lighthouse to spend time and enjoy the spectacular lights.

Tindipu said Tonight’s program will feature a variety of activities with churches, youths, communities and individuals showcasing items for Madang town residents to enjoy.

He promises families and kiddies a fun-filled night and to expect Santa, hopefully with some goodies as well.

Tindipu said although he didn’t receive much funding support this year, this has not deterred him from lighting up Kalibobo for families. He wants to see more youths participate in such events and activities with the belief that this can reduce anti-social behaviours.

It is also an initiative to ensure that communities within the town and Ambenob areas can recognize themselves and work together to achieve common ground in developing Madang Town and come to respect one another.

The council thanked the Madang town authority, both past and present for supporting this initiative from day one.

Mr Tindipu has also come up with different initiatives for his ward during Easter, Independence and other gazette public holidays, attracting many other wards and communities to participate as well.