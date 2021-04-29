Kabaira Financial Literacy Training

The program held was in the Mailivuan ward and was facilitated by Lamang Business Consultants.

The program was aimed at enabling the rural populace to achieve personal financial success through active participation in wealth creating opportunities and prudent money management practices.

The participants also received lessons on creating multiple streams of income as means for financial security, and the importance of forming a co-operative society as the basis for rural economic empowerment.

Business coach and program facilitator Luther Lamang said, it was touching to see the participants having the heart and passion to learn.

“We are focused to ensure that the participants are empowered to improve their financial and socio-economic livelihood in their respective communities through the application of the knowledge and skills from the program,” Lamang said.

He is appealing to East New Britain Provincial Government, the four districts and financial institutions to come on board so the program reaches more people in the rural areas.