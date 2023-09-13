K4K 2023 hailed a success

The program achieved a record-breaking participation rate, with over 300 enthusiastic young participants, aged 12-19, supported by a team of 16 dedicated volunteer coaches.

Spanning nine weeks, the K4K program offered a holistic soccer experience, emphasizing not just physical well-being but also crucial life skills. These skills included education on healthcare resources, informed health decision-making, effective communication, and promoting gender equality, all while fostering enjoyment and fitness through soccer.

K4K participants were divided into four teams representing Olympic values – Honesty, Excellence, Respect, and Openness.

In the Kokoda tournament, Team Excellence emerged victorious with a 3-0 win after 14 intense matches.

Kebara saw Team Excellence triumph in a thrilling penalty shootout against Team Respect, resulting in a 3-1 score. In Beuru, Team Respect claimed the trophy with a 2-0 victory over Team Honesty. A health testing booth was open to the entire participating communities throughout the tournaments.

The events featured special appearances by nine Olympic and nationally ranked athletes, including Hussin Lowah, Mirriam Lola Ilumpui, Mirriam Stanley, Lera Kose, Winnie Mavara, Laizani Soma, Dornah Longbut, Rutha Omenefa, and Basil Jofari, representing diverse sports such as karate, hockey, netball, boxing, and soccer. These professionals shared their experiences, engaged in games with attendees, and officiated matches.

KTF CEO Dr. Gen Nelson emphasized the significance of the tournament stating, "Utilizing sports and role models to support young people in adopting health-seeking behaviors and gaining valuable education about sexual and reproductive health is critical to the program."

Kicks 4 Kokoda evaluation showed impressive results with a 79 per cent increase in condom awareness and a 103 per cent increase in understanding of alcohol risks.

The Kicks 4 Kokoda program, locally-led and effective in promoting equality and health-seeking choices, empowers participants to be positive agents of change in their homes, schools, and communities.

This program is supported by the Australian Government delivered in partnership with the PNG Olympic Committee and Grassroot Soccer.