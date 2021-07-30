K400,000 worth of projects underway

The Morobe Provincial Government and the Menyamya District Development Authority financially backed the projects.

The funding support includes:

K30,000 to Tsevi Primary School K20,000 to Tsevi Aid Post K1,000 to two elementary schools K250,000 for Kome road link K100,000 for Tsevi missing link road

Morobe Governor Saonu said the K100,000 support for the missing link road will be an annual budgeted priority if the people themselves agree to assist and work on the road.

Menyamya MP Benjamin Phillip said he received K1 million in DSIP this year and work in the district will gradually pick up when the remaining balance of DSIP for 2021 is remitted.