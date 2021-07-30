 

K400,000 worth of projects underway

07:57, July 30, 2021
Tsevi village in remote Menyamya in Morobe Province has received over K400,000 for vital community projects.

The Morobe Provincial Government and the Menyamya District Development Authority financially backed the projects.

The funding support includes:

  1. K30,000 to Tsevi Primary School
  2. K20,000 to Tsevi Aid Post
  3. K1,000 to two elementary schools
  4. K250,000 for Kome road link
  5. K100,000 for Tsevi missing link road

Morobe Governor Saonu said the K100,000 support for the missing link road will be an annual budgeted priority if the people themselves agree to assist and work on the road.

Menyamya MP Benjamin Phillip said he received K1 million in DSIP this year and work in the district will gradually pick up when the remaining balance of DSIP for 2021 is remitted.

