K300,000 water project

The DDA hired a local contractor to construct the water supply project.

Through the prolonged dry season, the grassland people of the Ramu Valley struggled to find clean water for drinking, washing and other daily needs.

This water supply will also benefit settlers living on the peripheries of the Ramu Agri Industries.

Member for Usino-Bundi and Minister for Education, Jimmy Uguro, who visited the project area recently, said it is the government’s role to provide basic services such as water supply to the people and that he is happy to see this project happening at Sankiang village.

Uguro added that the Usino-Bundi DDA also has plans to reach other larger communities in the Ramu Valley with similar projects.

(Photo credit: James G. Kila)