K300,000 for Kundiawa campus

“This shows the commitment of the government to partner with Unitech to further strengthen this institution and we have to develop it so our children can have the opportunity to study here and do their diplomas and degrees here in Kundiawa,” Governor Kool said.

“Our commitment is to try to provide the infrastructure and capital equipment while we try to get the other six district MPs to assist.”

Deputy Vice Chancellor, Associate Professor Garry Sali, received the cheque and thanked Governor Kool on behalf of the PNG University of Technology Council, senior management and satellite university administration for the commitment.

“This cheque is very important as it will go a long way in helping the campus here in Kundiawa,” Dr Sali added.

The Simbu Unitech Satellite University was established in Kundiawa following a memorandum of understanding that was signed between the Simbu Provincial Administration and the PNG University of Technology in April 2017.

The satellite campus offers two diploma programs; Diploma of Arts in Communication for Development, Diploma in Business – Accountancy and this year the university introduced the Diploma in Business – Management.

The campus has graduated 46 diploma graduates since 2020.