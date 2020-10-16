K30,000 to wildlife appeal

“Swire Shipping has been trading in PNG since 1941 and has its PNG headquarters based in Port Moresby. At Swire Shipping, our purpose is to enrich lives by connecting customers with communities in the Pacific. We feel part of the community and support environmentally sustainable projects that provide educational opportunities in that community wherever possible,” said Alistair Skingley, Country Manager for Swire Shipping in PNG.

“By donating funds to the Port Moresby Nature Park, we are helping to provide a unique experience for the community and tourists alike and more importantly, helping to promote conservation of PNG’s indigenous animals and plant species.”

Port Moresby Nature Park’s CEO, Michelle McGeorge, when accepting the donation, said: “On behalf of the Nature Park, I would like to thank Swire Shipping for the funding assistance, it will go a long way to helping us reach our ‘Wildlife Appeal’ target. It has certainly been a tough few months for the Nature Park between doing our best to comply with COVID-19 restrictions and trying to keep our head above water with the drop in visitation due to the same restrictions.

“But, with donations coming in from corporate sponsors like Swire Shipping, we have been able to reach 70 percent of our target goal thus far. We are hoping to reach the remaining 30 percent in a couple of weeks to close off the campaign.”

Port Moresby Nature Park remains dedicated to the care and welfare of its 550+ wildlife residents. For those wishing to support the Nature Park Wildlife Appeal, donations can be made directly to A/c: Port Moresby Nature Park, Bank: BSP, BSB: 088 202, A/c #: 1007071564, Reference “Wildlife Appeal” or via https://www.gofundme.com/f/port-moresby-nature-park039s-wildlife-appeal.

Local residents could show their support by visiting the park or joining its membership program. Visitors are also encouraged to have a meal at the Park’s café and make a purchase from their souvenir shop.

The Nature Park is open daily from 8am to 4pm.