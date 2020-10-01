K30,000 to nature park’s wildlife appeal

Steamships General Manager, Corporate Affairs, David Toua, said: “At Steamships, sustainability is central to everything we do. Our contribution is aligned with the company’s commitment towards the stewardship of the unique environment and culture of our nation, and to have a positive impact on the communities we operate in.

“Steamships is pleased to support the efforts of the Port Moresby Nature Park in wildlife conservation and preservation. We are well aware of the challenges that the Nature Park is facing during the COVID-19 pandemic and we hope that our donation can help Port Moresby Nature Park to continue its important work.”

Port Moresby Nature Park’s CEO, Michelle McGeorge, said: “We are grateful to Steamships for their funding support and look forward to a wonderful partnership through which we can continue to share our work with the community and to deliver tangible outcomes towards wildlife conservation in PNG.”

Port Moresby Nature Park continues to financially struggle due to COVID-19 and the significant decrease in visitation that has resulted. McGeorge noted that the Park has made a number of difficult decisions and cutbacks to vital programs and services in order to prioritise funds towards the care and welfare of the Nature Park’s 550+ animals.

For those wishing to support the Nature Park Wildlife Appeal, donations can be made directly to A/c: Port Moresby Nature Park, Bank: BSP, BSB: 088 202, A/c #: 1007071564, Reference “Wildlife Appeal” or via https://www.gofundme.com/f/port-moresby-nature-park039s-wildlife-appeal.