K150,000 For Rural School

Mopo Primary School children will soon enjoy the comforts of a new classroom, after the funding was made available through the Office of Madang Governor, Peter Yama. This support is under the Office’s ‘Going Rural Policy’

They have been providing funding support to schools in rural Madang, with Mopo Primary School being the latest recipient.

Mopo primary is located at the foot of the Finisterre mountain range and are known as Begesin, by early missionaries. Basic government service delivery is poor because of its geographical setting and the locals walk for almost a day to reach the main road at Kawar market, and then take an hour to travel by road into Madang town.

Governor Yama also visited the Usino-Bundi District with executives from the provincial administration. They met with locals to speak about the Banu-Bundi road upgrade.

The road is significant as it connects Bundi to Gembogl and Kundiawa in Chimbu Province.

The Governor has allocated K4 million for the road upgrade.