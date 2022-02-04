K100,000 For Saidor Chapel Upgrade

Office of the Madang Governor, Sir Pater Yama had presented the funding to the Archbishop of Madang, Fr. Anton Bal this week for work to begin on the chapel.

The presentation was made after Governor Yama had committed funding support in 2021 during the PEC meeting in Raikos. He made the payment to renovate the chapel after he attended service last Sunday and saw the poor condition of the chapel.

Governor Yama also acknowledged the support of churches towards the development of the province and assured the Archbishop Bal that the provincial government will continue to support the work of the churches.