K10,000 Support For Red Feather Fundraiser

The funding goes towards its annual Red Feather Fundraiser program.

The Red Further fundraiser is an annual event staged to mobilise funds and resources to run programs and support services that the Centre has.

The Centre’s General Manager Bernard Ayeko said, “It is through our partners that we are able to run this organisation, and BSP has been one of our fundamental supporter for a long time.”

BSP Payments Manager Gila Ebenosi on behalf of the bank reaffirmed the banks support saying, the bank remains committed and confident in supporting the people and communities.

“People and community are a part of our organsiation and we are pleased to support the Cheshire DisAbility Services that serves people with DisAbilities in living a normal life and perform everyday activities like all people,” said Mr Ebenosi.

Photo courtesy: BSP Financial Services