Juffa visits Embogo High School

This was in response to mounting concerns raised by concerned citizens and echoed in recent media reports regarding the deteriorating state of facilities at Embogo High School in the Northern Province, the Oro Provincial Government has taken swift action to address the situation.

The state of educational facilities is of paramount importance for any community, directly affecting the quality of education provided to students and the overall learning environment. Reports highlighting the dilapidated conditions at Embogo High School rightly sparked widespread concern among citizens and prompted the Oro Provincial Government to intervene promptly.

Governor Juffa briefly convened with the staff before inspecting the school, followed by a forum with students and a small group of parents and citizens in attendance that day.

“After reviewing these articles in the media, I sent members of my staff who have prepared a report for me after a thorough inspection,” Governor Juffa said while speaking with school authorities.

“It concerns me that reports of this nature from schools within our province are not reaching my office in time for us to plan and provide solutions that better address these needs. I have spoken to the Advisor of Education Division to ensure that similar situations are avoided in the future. Also, school boards play a vital role and must always provide reports so that we are well informed of the situation on the ground,” Juffa spoke.

“In the meantime, we have already engaged a contractor who has commenced construction on a temporary boarding facility for our students through our PEC sector chairman Mr. Sheldon Deilala.”

“I have spoken with our member for Popondetta, Mr Richard Masere and he has assured us that he will be taking on the responsibility of building permanent boarding facilities for our students.”

“A baseline assessment will be carried out to determine all the needs of the school. This will allow us to provide solutions that best suit your needs.”

"I've also contacted the Secretary of Education, who informed me that Oro Province was the sole province that didn't receive its TFF funding for the first quarter of this year. He attributed this delay to a banking issue, which has since been resolved. Consequently, all schools in Oro will now begin receiving their funding for this quarter."

During his visit, Juffa interacted with school administrators, teachers, and students to gain firsthand insight into the challenges facing the school.

The inspection revealed various infrastructural deficiencies, including crumbling classrooms, inadequate sanitation facilities, and insufficient resources, all of which have significantly compromised the learning experience for students. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Governor Juffa pledged immediate action to address the identified issues and improve conditions at Embogo High School.

In his address to the school community, Juffa reassured students, parents, and staff that their concerns had been heard and that the provincial government was committed to implementing sustainable solutions. He emphasized the importance of investing in education as a cornerstone of development, promising to allocate necessary resources to upgrade facilities, enhance infrastructure, and provide essential resources to support teaching and learning.

Furthermore, the Governor affirmed the government's commitment to working collaboratively with stakeholders, including local authorities, school management, and community members, to develop a comprehensive plan for the revitalization of Embogo High School.

He urged all parties to unite in support of this endeavour, emphasizing the collective responsibility to ensure that every student receives a quality education.