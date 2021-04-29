Jazz with Disability

Each year on the 30th of April 190 countries around the globe celebrate international Jazz day.

Through this united effort, International Jazz Day is the one day each year that jazz is celebrated worldwide, bringing together people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities.

This day was officially designated in November 2011 by the UNESCO in order to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people globally.

This year organizers from the CALS PACIFIC JAM have set up various programs to commemorate this particular genre and they began with bringing jazz music to the Cheshire Home.

Program Co-ordinator for the Inclusive Resource Centre for Cheshire Homes, Shirley Tuvi had this to say about the Jazz music initiative.

“Today we are so happy to commemorate the International Jazz Day with our friends from CALS PACIFIC JAM that have come and shared one or two songs with us, especially with our children here with disabilities that we’ve taken out for an hour. We are so blessed that they can sit down and feel relaxed and when they listen to some of this music.”

This initiative has shown positive reactions for both intellectual and children with down syndrome. Music in any form brings joy and hope to all and today was that and more for the children and residents of Cheshire Home.

John Ani Murray of CALS PACIFIC JAM said bringing Jazz music to the children and residents of Cheshire Home encourages meaningful expressiveness and healing.

Murray said, “Music is a very important tool that reaches out to people and also help people heal in some of the problems they face.”

The International Jazz Day will officially be celebrated on Friday the 30th of April 2021 at the Drill Hall at the University of Papua New Guinea, and Port Moresby Nature Park.