Japan aids Koki Elementary with new classroom

In March, 2021, the Japanese Embassy, under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP), presented to Koki Elementary School a grant worth up to K280,000 (approximately US$82.352), for the construction of a double classroom building and set up of 50 desks and chairs for students aimed at addressing the serious shortage of classrooms due to an increase in student numbers.

Now that the new facilities are completed, the school will have a much better learning and teaching environment for the students and teachers.

Ambassador Watanabe congratulated Koki Elementary School on its successful completion of the project saying, “Education is not only a vital tool to acquire knowledge and skills but also an investment for the future. Through this project, the Government of Japan is pleased to support the PNG Government’s efforts to improve the education sector. Koki Elementary School has supported education of the community for years and it is a great pleasure for us to support the improvement of the educational environment of these schools.”

In the Koki area, there are also fruit and vegetable markets and the fresh fish market that were also renovated about 20 years ago by the Japanese grant aid. Following these markets, it is hoped that the Koki Elementary School will also become a new symbol of Japan's support.

“I also hope that those who study here will take an interest in Japan and become supporters for the development of Japan-PNG relations in the future. I sincerely hope that this project will contribute towards strengthening the friendship between the people of Japan and PNG and will also contribute towards fostering a partnership between the two countries.”

Japan launched GGP in 1989 for the purpose of reducing poverty and helping various communities engaged in grassroots activities. GGP is contributing to “empowering the people through improved education and life skills” targeted by Papua New Guinea Vision 2050.

As of February 2022, 303 grassroots projects funded by GGP have been implemented through NGOs, local government units and other nonprofit organizations including hospitals and schools. The total grant projects so far amount to K54.2 million (US$19.9 million).