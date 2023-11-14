ISOS duo, part of relief mission

The ISOS medical duo are part of a relief mission being undertaken by the Papua LNG Project for river communities along the Purari within the project’s areas of influence.

The mission launched on November 2nd is into its third and final week, scheduled to conclude on Friday November 17th.

The duo are part of a team consisting of Papua LNG staff led by Community Infrastructure Coordinator John Cross together with Community Liaison Officers; Daffie Daieke and George Dingel assisted by members of the Jerilai Pujari Holdings (PJPH) Limited (who are villages of the 11 clans from the PRL 15 License Area in Gulf), and members of the Royal PNG Constabulary, together with the crew of the Silver Star vessel.

Since mission launch, Dr Palagi and HEO Taudiyelo have been consulting and treating those in need of medical attention in the communities they are visiting. Many suffering from the after effects of the flood waters that covered their villages for almost a month earlier in November.

At Evara village, the relief mission’s medical team, consulted with over thirty adults and almost twenty children, many of whom vulnerable to vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue and fever.

Apiope village is fortunate to have a HEO so medical supplies were provided by the relief mission. Aumu did not have an aid post or a HEO, the same in Aivai’i village and Kae-Varia. Evara, a bigger village in terms of population, does have an aid post, built by the Digicel Foundation; however locals say the HEO left post a few months ago.

The nearest the river communities can go to seek medical assistance is Kapuna or Orokolo. Many have said, they choose not to make the hours long trip unless incredibly life threatening.

Meantime, on the impact that the project has on these communities, CIC John Cross says, “The Project, it’s a fantastic project. It’s going to bring about quite a bit of change. As a partner (the Project) here in PRL 15 and Gulf Province, in my opinion made a lot of commitments to communities in project impacted area.

“We’ve got schools that we (going to be) be rolling out. Health centers, water tank programs to roll out into the communities here. They will significant improvement to the lives of the communities and around the project area. So it’s exciting times ahead.”