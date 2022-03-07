International Women’s Day launched

Papua New Guinea is often cited as being one of the most dangerous countries in the world for women and girls and challenges that surround gender equality and protection are numerous and will take years to fully solve.

In Port Moresby efforts are continuing to be made to advocate for the rights and protection of women.

It was with this purpose that the Active City Development program hosted a walk under the 2022, theme: ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’, which took place on Sunday 06th March, 2022.

The walk launched the International Women’s Day events led by 10 communities in the nation’s capital with over 200 people wearing white walked in solidarity for women's rights.

Last year, during the months of November and December, ACDP implemented a program that visited eight communities per month to address GBV and to educate women regarding their rights on this issue.

The walk on Sunday 6 March was a continuation of ACDP's commitment to action to support and give voice to women in the city who may be silent about the hardships and trauma that they face simply because of their gender.

UNWOMEN Deputy Country Representative, Ms. Carolyne Nyamayemombe and NCD Governor Hon. Powes Parkop spoke at the event, emphasizing the importance of supporting and uplifting women in the city.

The launch speakers addressed key issues such as; women’s economic empowerment, the impact of climate change on women including food security, as well as progress towards educating both women and men on the lasting effects of gender-based violence.

Governor Parkop stressed the importance of the necessity of women representation in all sectors of society.

He stated: "We celebrate International Women's Day because all women are valued and have rights. We must have women representatives in our parliament."

He acknowledged all partners, organisations and communities that joined the event which is also celebrated annually throughout the world.

Guests included United Nations Agencies, the European Union, schools, Women groups and Non-Government Organizations to celebrate women’s freedom, rights and to recognize the contributions of women and girls around the world who are leading the change on climate change adaption, mitigation, and striving to build a more sustainable future for all.

The walked that eventuated will lead up to the official International Women's Day event which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 08 March.

The event will be hosted by Active City Development's partners; Spotlight Initiative, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), UN Women, UN Capital, Conservation and Environment Protection Agency (CEPA), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Department of Foreign Affairs Trade (DFAT) and European Union (EU) at APEC House.