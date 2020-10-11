International Short Film Festival 2020

The local short films viewed were 6 minute videos created by students to promote the message of the theme, Keep it Clean. Go Green.

Media students from Catholic Agency schools produced 6 minute videos depicting messages around the theme, focusing on the Environment, Laudato Si and Covid-19. There were certificates given as well as prices for the best film. This year’s best film award was given to De La Sale Secondary school, Bomana.

“Everyone enjoyed it, most of all, we learnt how to use media as a platform to empower and to encourage and to inspire others, in order to care for our environment and also during this hard time of going through the pandemic of COVID-19 we try to convey the messages that at least help to save not, it doesn’t have to save many but at least one, that’s a relief, as the saying goes, it’s a really great miracle when you change someone’s life.” Israel Gamiandu.

Through Media Education Seminars, the team from CBC Social Communication Commission and teachers, students were able to produce effective films on saving the environment for the future generations.

There’ll be many opportunities out there but we just don’t see how we are capable of doing and the message we should bring out, as a result when we come to the Media Seminar we had been given the opportunity, to learn something new and to go out and teach others not only our communities but families and friends and everyone that is around us. We can all work together to come up with something that save our earth.” Willie Baiang.

The Catholic Agency schools which participated include Don Bosco Technical School, Don Bosco Technical Institute, De La Salle Secondary School, Caritas Technical Secondary, St Charles Luwanga Secondary, Jubilee Catholic Secondary and Divine Word University Communication Arts students.