International Children’s Day observed

As part of ICD, the children advocated for their rights, demonstrating with signs such as ‘the right to be included’, ‘the right to live in a clean environment’, ‘the right to healthy food’, ‘the right to be treated fairly’, ‘the right to be heard’ and the ‘right to be educated’.

It is important to mark this occasion to make sure children feel supported, cared for, educated and heard.

The events which took place every day last week included activities such as colouring in, making up stories, dressing up, running through an obstacle course, bubble blowing, fish pond fun and ball games. The children were excited to meet Ase Boas, BbP’s Community Ambassador and rugby star – who took part in the activities with the children.

At Port Moresby General Hospital, 38 hospitalised children – joined by doctors, nurses, siblings, Fone Haus volunteers, Ase Boas and BbP team had a great time blowing bubbles and forgetting they were at a hospital altogether.

After all the fun and games, the children were treated to a nutritious lunch prepared by the NWTL CSR Committee from Fone Haus, The Chicken Shop, Kopi Tiam, South Pacific Nippon Paint, Trophy Haus, Kwik Distribution and Kwik Mart. The children also received delicious baked goodies donated by Airways Hotel. Illimo Milk sent their popular mascot Daisy the Cow, who handed out fresh milk to the children.

“Buk bilong Pikinini is keen to ensure that children are taught to eat healthy food from a young age and is grateful for the beautiful food donated to support our events and ended a week-long celebration with a ‘the right to healthy food’ picnic,” stated BbP.