Intensive Peacebuilding Training

The participants represent a diversity of roles within their communities that are necessary for conflict mediation and prevention.

Participants, including women, youth and church leaders, schoolteachers, police reservists and village court magistrates, attended this 10-day peacebuilding course to raise capacities in conflict-sensitive leadership, conflict transformation and conflict analysis tools.

Implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), this training is part of the Addressing Conflict & Fragility in the Highlands project supported by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

“UNDP is investing in empowering local community leaders to promote a culture of peace that can resolve and transform violent conflict in Papua New Guinea,” said UNDP Resident Representative, Dirk Wagener.

“This training for community leaders helps to create and sustain the conditions and changes needed to prevent violent conflict in the first place, and to build resilience in minimising the impact of violent conflict when it does occur.”

Using a mix of knowledge transfer, reflection, dialogue, analysis and practical exercises, the training workshop enhanced participants’ understanding of peacebuilding concepts and conflict-sensitive community leadership.

“I am feeling motivated and challenged to understand conflicts differently, critically analyse the root causes of conflict, and play a proactive role in promoting peace and non-violence in my community,” said a participant, who recently attended the training during 28 March - 8 April 2022.

Participants also used analysis and reflection tools to identify how they can leverage their leadership roles and positions to promote non-violent conflict resolution mechanisms and mitigate risks of violence in their communities. They developed Social Action Plans that promote locally owned solutions to local conflict issues.

The training was delivered by UNDP in partnership with Conciliation Resources and the Youth Ambassadors for Peace (YAP) Centre.

It focused on peace building and conflict resolution for Hela community leaders (seven women and 26 men) from Koroba-Kopiago, Tari-Pori and Komo-Margarima districts.