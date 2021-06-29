Inspiring with colours

About fifty participants, including youth from Tool Boox, completed murals of traditionally inspired designs on the property wall of Ray White along the Sir John Guise Drive in Port Moresby.

The aim of the ‘Let’s Colour’ project was to use colour as a platform to express positivity and the power of renewal that comes from painting. The initiative arose from the belief that paint can transform lives through a facelift, which, in turn, would create a friendly environment.

The mural painting is one of AkzoNobel’s community projects.

Tracy Konj, marketing executive from AkzoNobel, said paints spread colours; colours convey a beautiful story and the use of murals as a way to express emotions has the potential to impress the eye and inspire the soul.

“It’s an opportunity to educate the public to take care of the city and to discourage graffiti on buildings,” Konj said.

AkzoNobel general manager, Ravendren Kanniah, said Taubmans will continue to collaborate with NCD to transform the community they do business in, while engaging the local pool of talented painters and contributing to building a better and colourful community.

Peter Elavara, from Tool Boox, said it was a great initiative to educate, entertain and inspire the youth to embrace their artistic talent and use it to change the perception around graffiti vandalism in the city.

Elavara reiterated that since 1989, graffiti vandalism was an issue, especially with the use of aero spray on public buildings.

“We have engaged youth from the settlements to enhance their painting and drawing skills. It’s on the job that we inspire and transform these talents from just scribbling on papers to actually transferring their drawings and designs on mural painting,” he stated.

The Ela Beach mural along the sea wall and the city bus stops are also one of the anti-graffiti collaboration work of AkzoNobel and NCDC.

(Volunteers at the ‘Let's Colour’ community project in Port Moresby)