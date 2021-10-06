Inmates participate in NRL clinic

NRL League Bilong Laif rugby league as a vehicle to drive important messages to schools and the surrounding communities.

It was important for them to also partner with Bihute CS in an effort to rehabilitate inmates so they are prepared for life after incarceration.

Inspector Petrus Ema, an administration officer at Bihute CS, said the NRL clinic is conducted mainly for low to medium risk prisoners. If a high risk prisoner is involved, security is increased.

Inspector Petrus said there are many benefits to the community clinics, including helping the inmates forget why they are behind bars. It is important for rehabilitation purposes.

“Main one em ol i noken stap nating na tingting planti lo trabol blong ol na kalabus blong ol. So taim ol involve lo kain activities osem, em ol lustingting nau. Na ol i ken stap gud insait long prison,” Inspector Petrus said. (Importantly, they must not sit and do nothing or think too much about why they are in prison. When they get involved in these kinds of activities, they will forget, and they will relate well inside the prison.)

Inspector Ema also said some of them didn’t have opportunities like this while they were outside, and can gain some new skills to be productive after serving their time. This means making a living from the new skills too.

Meantime, Inspector Ema said CS officers are only trained to guard prisoners and ensure they do not escape.

This is why they need the support of individuals or organisations with the skills and knowledge to help Bihute in its Training and Rehabilitation Program.

Inspector Ema, “Insait lo banis kalabus, ino wok blo Corrections Service Officers tasol long lukautim ol kalabus na rihebilitetim ol. Em wok blo olgeta man insait lo wanem kominiti mipla stap. Mipla nidim asistens blo autsait kominiti. Ol man igat save, meri igat save lo mekim wanem samting blong helpim ol man, ol nid long kam insait na mipla ol Corrections Officers bai wok wantaim ol lo senisim ol displa kalabus man na meri long kamap gutpla ol lain lo kominiti taim ol go autsait.” (Inside the prison, it is not just the CS officers who should be looking after and rehabilitating the prisoners. It is the responsibility of everyone within the community where the facility is located. We need assistance from the outside community. Any man or woman who has the knowledge to help others, the CS officers will work with them to change the mindset and behaviour of inmates, so they can be part of the community when they leave.)

The community clinic at Bihute prison was a one-day program.

NRL League Bilong Laif visits them once a year.

Photo credit: National Film Institute