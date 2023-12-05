Increase in HIV/AIDS cases

When commemorating the World AIDS Day on December 1st 2023 in Kwikila, the HIV/AIDS awareness team spoke to the communities about the importance and gravity of the disease. They were urged to come forward and be tested.

District HIV/AIDS coordinator, Peter Pahu told the gathering at Kwikila that since 2016 there has been an increase in people testing positive for HIV/AIDS.

He said according to statistics in Rigo, 2016 the district recorded only eight positive cases but as the years went by numbers have increased. In 2023, there were 212 people tested positive.

Pahu said the increasing rate was alarming. He encouraged the public to go to a special HIV/AIDS and TB testing facilities building erected for K1.3 million, which has not been utilized.

There has been a gradual increase in the last seven years but with the introduction of the HIV treatment Antiretroviral Therapy (ART), the number has been contained.

It is a concern that many male populations are refusing to come forward for testing.

Mothers attending maternity at Kwikila Hospital get tested to ensure the mothers and babies are safe and put on treatment if need be.

Dr. Dulcie Hamsen of Kwikila Hospital was the guest speaker who spoke on HIV/AIDS infection and how to prevent transmission.

Master of ceremony George Mera, Principal of Ruatoka Primary School issued a stern warning to the Rigo people about the real risk of the elimination of the Rigo population if people do not get tested to know their status.

Hospital staff Albert Agila said HIV/AIDS and TB are now presenting a worrying trend. He said two diseases are working in tandem and proper tests must be done to determine and separate the two diseases with appropriate medication.

The Rigo awareness team has also involved the churches to spread awareness.

Meantime, Kwikila Hospital has recorded the youngest tested with HIV/AIDS virus was a 15-year-old girl while the other was a 19-year-old female student.