Incomplete Building Demolished

The structure was built using funds allocated by the government, however it was not completed and stood idle. It became an eyesore in the middle of Walium station.

The brick structure was demolished within minutes by an excavator before the official opening of a brand new Usino-Bundi district government complex worth K2 million.



The new administration at Walium would be called UBG Haus which is the initial for the three local level governments in the district; i.e Usino, Bundi and Gama.

Many people commented that the brick structure was an eyesore like a monument of evil positioned right in the heart of Walium government station for years.

A mother who is a long-time resident of Walium, while selling ice-block and requested anonymity said the brick structure posed fear amongst Walium residents because at nights, it is dark and they fear walking past it.

Another female resident, Emma Mondo commented that now she’s happy that she can see the new sports stadium and the new UBG Haus admin complex from the main Madang-Ramu Highway.

She added that Usino-Bundi district, Walium is experiencing change and transformation, and such monument built with evil motives should be removed to let light into Walium government station.