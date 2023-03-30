Inclusive education for all

The organization's Inclusive Education Officer, Noah Agino, has been busy reading his story 'I am Noah' to the children at the Library Learning Centers.

Noah, who has a hearing impairment, shares his experience growing up with the disability, and is joined by Jonathan, who also has a hearing impairment, and Rena, who has mild Autism.

Both children are thriving in the BbP ECE program and are enthusiastic learners.

Buk bilong Pikinini's programs are designed to be inclusive and welcome children with disabilities to learn alongside their peers.

The theme for this year's celebration is "Transformative solutions for Inclusive Development - the role of innovation in fueling an accessible and equitable society."

The children at the LLCs participated in activities such as learning to count in sign language and understanding the importance of inclusivity.

The Sir Brian Bell Foundation, a Platinum sponsor of Buk bilong Pikinini's Inclusive Education program, received special thanks for their support.

BbP allows children with special needs to enroll for up to two years, providing them with the opportunity to become fully literate, as public schools may not always

accept them.

Inclusive education is considered vital by Buk bilong Pikinini, and the organization remains committed to providing all children with equal opportunities to learn and grow.