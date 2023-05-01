Importance of ward governance

Advisor of the provincial sector responsible for ward programs - LLG and Ward Affairs Division, Rose August, said this is why three policies were endorsed in 2021.

This has enabled programs such as the swearing in and empowerment of Ward Development Committees (WDCs).

August said this is the first of many more programs to help build up the WDCs and ward governance.

The next program for the wards is ward recorders training on ward record books and accounting package that will be facilitated by the provincial divisions of planning and finance.

She further said three by-laws for each of the WDCs and a ward economic value identification exercise were approved in 2021 by the Provincial Executive Council (PEC), which will be rolled out this year.

August said one of the functions under the three policies delivered on Ward Governance, Ward Minimum Standards and Ward and LLG Revenue Options, is for WDCs to find revenue streams for their wards. This is to build their financial capacity, which is in line with the province’s quest for greater autonomy from the national government.

She iterated that the process of setting up an effective WDC will take time and that the provincial government is committed to this program through financial support and various trainings and programs.

Meanwhile, host president of Central Inland Pomio LLG and Kerkerena Ward Member, John Raloga, called on the ENB Provincial Administration to continue with such technical support.

He said this is to help WDC members from the 23 wards under the four zones that were sworn in on Thursday, April 27th, at the CP LLG government station at Pomio ward.