Ihu Gets Funding Support

During a recent visit to Ihu, Chinese investors led by Chinese Ambassador to PNG, His Excellency Zeng Fanhua opened several projects and made financial commitment to develop the laid back local level government area.



The Chinese Government announced and committed K700,000 for Ihu and Baimuru markets. The Ambassador’s biggest announcement was the Chinese Grant Aid Funding of K80 million for the Ihu-Purari road, the major access road for ISEZ project connecting East to West.

The Ambassador also announced further funding to the project in the presence of chief executive officers of three major Chinese State-Owned-Enterprises, China Harbor Engineering Company, PowerChina and China Steel CSCEC.



Meanwhile, the local community welcomed the Chinese delegates and government officials hosting the Ihu mini-agriculture show, showcasing what Ihu could offer when given the support and opportunity.

The ISEZ project office will now make this an annual event.