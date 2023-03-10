IEA host 29th Graduation

More than 150 students graduated today from Certificate 2 in Business, Certificate 3 Business Administration, Certificate 4 in Business Administration, Diploma in Business Administration,

Certificate 3 in Accounts Administration, Certificate 4 in Accounting and Bookkeeping, Diploma in Accounting, Advanced Diploma of Accounting, Certificate 3 and 4 in Information Technology, Diploma of Information Technology.

Certificate 3 in Early Childhood Education and Care, Certificate 2 in Kitchen Operations & Commercial Cookery, Diploma in International Education, and National certificates in training and Assessment.

Former managing director and CEO for OTML, Musje Werror, was the keynote speaker for the IEA TAFE graduation. He spoke to the graduates about the importance of value and making the right decision.

“We have to make the right decisions every day because if you make the right decisions it will determine your future… We live in a purpose and value driven life, create a strategic personal plan and focus on your achieving your goals. Also striving to be a role model for the younger generation.

Werror congratulated the graduates encouraging them to create a better society in the country. He then acknowledged the school staff members and teachers for their hard work to developing the country through teaching, and thanked sponsors for their support towards the graduation.