Ialibu Station transformed for synod

The host, Immanuel District of ELCPNG, raised the bar when they only worked with the resources that they had and the funds that they had raised to construct 20 permanent houses, 20 semi-permanent homes, a good 2.8-kilometre road, bore water, 2-kilometre power lines providing electricity and a synod hall.

Immanuel District president, Reverend Tande Tumbo, said in an interview that it took them seven months to finally complete all infrastructure needed for the synod.

“In our planning, we made a stand not to hire any facilities to host this synod but develop Ialibu mission station land where our district headquarters is.

“We are satisfied and happy that the stand we made has seen tremendous development of infrastructures and we thank everyone who has supported us.”

He said even though the synod was only for five days, they achieved a lot of basic infrastructure that will benefit the upcoming Lutheran generation.

“We are now ready to partner with any development partners from the government, non-government, churches and private sector to run programs, activities and training using these facilities,” Rev. Tumbo added.

Rev. Tumbo acknowledged the Immanuel District Synod Committee and Lutheran members from their five circuits of Tiripini, Wabi, Ialibu, Mendi and Imbonggu.