HYTARC delivers more laptops

Director and Founder of HYTARC Michael Goro hosted another batch of studentson Friday 02 March, giving them laptops upon the payment of 60 per cent of their compulsory fees to the college.

Fifteen students received their laptops, qualifying them to start basic computing classes as a foundation for the online lectures, which will commence after the conclusion of students’ registration at the end of this month.

According to Mr Goro, the school was planning to enroll about 1000 students this year, but said the registration numbers swelled to 2970 last week and is continuing.

“Highlands Youth Training and Rehabilitation College, we are in business, real business. We are about taking the business right to the doorstep. Before that we kept on going for actual physical training for students, now we have opted to online learning, which is a lot more convenient than what the physical training might be.” Said Mae Magar, Business Studies trainer.”

Magar continued that competition is real in the training and education industry and there is no room for complacency.

“We need to change with times! If you want to be in the change, if you want to adopt to the change, and be in it, you either be in it, you either be in par with those changes or a little above the changes, because once you’re under it you probably will never recover,” he added.

HYTARC will be conducting classes online and stakeholders, parents, guardians and interested public can go online and observe them teach.

This, he said is to demonstrate to the public that they are genuine about the content and the method of delivery.

Taking his task to heart, Magar said he would like to impart some of his 41 years of experiences in the public services to the younger generation before he departs this place and what better way to do that, then to be relevant with the current generation and technology changes.

“This is the very reason why I’d like to help the young people here in Papua New Guinea, getting involved in this sort of activity. I’d like to continue to do it until I’m satisfied,” Magar said.

“This place is here to stay and it will continue to grow. We are all here and we are a group of people that are destined to achieve what we want. The word is we must continue to push, we cannot expect the change to push you, and you rather push yourself towards the changes that are taking place,” concluded Magar.

Major sponsors include corporate clients as well as Local and Provincial Members of Parliament who fund students from their electorates and provinces with their educational funds.

Camillo Esef, is a parent from Tapini in Goilala district who is very delighted to send his child as well as other students from his district to attend this TVET college

Goilala district has 20 students already registered but 60 are still waiting for the MP to pay their funds. He said a total of 120 students have registered with the college for the 2024 academic.