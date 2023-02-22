Hula Health Clinic opens TB Laboratory

The TB lab will provide testing for the population in Hula and nearby villages.

On Monday 20th February, the TB Lab was opened. Child Fund Australia Representative, Michael Pine officiated at the opening. There to witness were the Central PHA board and members of the community.

CPHA Disease Controller, Pana Rim said the TB laboratory would ease the burden of the 14,000 people of Hula village and other nearby villages going to Port Moresby to undergo TB tests.

“Hula is one of the prime areas of the prime areas for TB, HIV, leprosy, and such TB related diseases that exists in our community. And for it to have a laboratory, this is a milestone for you people,” Mr. Pana said.

ChildFund PNG Director, Anand Das was pleased with the setup of the TB lab and thanked the government for creating a conducive environment for such services. He urged the community to keep the lab functioning.

“I really appeal to all of you to use this facility because this is for you and also to take care of the facility,” Das said.

Funding for the establishment came from ChildFund Australia.

“ChildFund operates in many countries in which we seek to make lives of people better in various ways. Health of course is one of the primary themes of what we do and where we can make people’s lives healthier that is a wonderful outcome from our perspective.” Pine said.

Pine added he is privileged to actually see the outcome of some of the work ChildFund has helped in making a reality.