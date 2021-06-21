Household Survey finds bottom 40% Hit Hardest by Latest COVID Outbreak

A joint World Bank and UNICEF report based on mobile phone surveys of Papua New Guinean families has found that while there was a slight recovery in employment between June and December 2020, people in the bottom 40 per cent of wealth distribution remain the hardest hit by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The second survey in December 2020 showed that inequality has likely increased in the country in the year since the pandemic began, and that the current COVID-19 outbreak is expected to deepen inequalities even further.

Reports showed that PNG was on a road to recovery since June and December 2020 of the initial shocks of the pandemic. However, it was largely wealthier households who were experiencing the fastest recovery in employment and income.

In contrast, in areas with above average poverty, there were still high job losses.

A given possible third wave of the virus will potentially strike hard causing further declines in employment and income. The imminence on social and economic support needs to be targeted to those most vulnerable – the bottom 40 per cent to try to lessen the widening inequality gap.

Of the key findings from the World Bank surveys, latest household survey shows that COVID-19 is exacerbating existing inequalities across PNG, with families in the bottom 40 per cent in danger of being left behind.