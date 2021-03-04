Hope amidst COVID-19

The seminar involved 11 participants representing 6 dioceses, Wabag, Goroka, Alotau, Mt Hagen, Lae, Kavieng, and Aitape, with two staff from the National Catholic Church Health Services.

The seminar was facilitated by the Social Communications Secretary, Fr Ambrose Pereira sdb, and the SOCOM team.

The seminar taught participants how they can effectively harness the use of print media and its essential elements to communicate the ‘Good News’ through their news stories and events happening within their diocese.

Church Communication, Feature Articles, Creating Diocesan Newsletters, Importance of Print Media, Inspiring Photographs, were some of the elements covered.

Reuben Vagi, Information Technology Officer from NCCHS, Snyder William, Presenter and Editor from the Catholic FM in the Diocese of Lae, both described the seminar as an overwhelming experience that provided detailed insight into writing and photography.

Social Communication Coordinator of Kavieng, Godfrey Ambage, said the training helped him understand the concept of writing news for his diocese.

A special mass was held on the final day.