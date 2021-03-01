It is a formula created by local SME owner, Christopher Tep from Mt Hagen, Western Highlands Province.

Producer of the fertilizer, Christopher Tep said it rehabilitates the soil also while making plants to grow. He added that with the climate changes in these era, soil erosion takes a toll on the soil fertility.

Thus Grow hariap helps the normal cycle of soil fertility. He explained this recently while talking on the 8million possibilities, a book project, helping Papua New Guineans with unique talents to show case them.

“The fertilizer is being used by farmers in Papua New Guinea and sold by Brian Bell. It’s already available in Port Moresby and Lae. It will be available in other Brian bell centers throughout PNG in the coming months.”

Tep said he volunteered to have his story included in the 8-million possibilities book project because he has a unique story to tell. Like other Papua New Guineans, he has had his share of challenges to go through before completing education and eventually went into formal workforce as a public servant.

Leaving the public service, he went into creating a small SME, which is involved in developing this homegrown fertilizer, Grow hariap. He wants to share his experiences to encourage other Papua New Guineans, develop their talents and skills to later prosper in life.

“At the moment we see that Papua New Guineans don’t have role models to look up to. All the companies operating in PNG are mostly foreign owned or all of them are foreign owned. So as small SMEs we want to develop into big companies, homegrown so that you know our Papua New Guineans can be able to learn some of the skills that we will be imparting, the experiences that we will be sharing.”

Tep believes sharing his story in the book 8million possibilities will have an impact on the citizens of PNG especially our young people, students and those who are now exiting to the work force.