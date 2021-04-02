Holy Week and Easter Celebrations

Corona virus.

Cardinal Ribat urged people to adhere to the protocols put in place for the good and wellbeing of everyone.

“Our liturgical celebration during the Holy Week, starting on Palm Sunday (28th March) and the Easter Triduum will not be celebrated as usual, with the following control measures to be observed:

There will be limited number of people, 50 or less, and the priests can celebrate two or more masses to give opportunity to the faithful to participate.

All have to wear facemask and use hand sanitizer before entering the church, and to maintain self-distancing of 1.5 meters.

Receive Holy Communion by the hands.

Eucharist minister must wash and sanitise their hands before and after distributing Holy Communion.

At the time of peace , do not shake hands, only bow or wave to each other. Avoid physical contact.

On Good Friday at the veneration of the Cross, avoid kissing and touching the crucifix, slightly bow or genuflect.

The Way of the Cross has been suspended in the city due to the increase of COVID -19. Stations of the Cross can be done at the parish level.

At Easter, not more than ten people are allowed to receive the sacrament of baptism.

Cardinal Ribat asks all to pray for the healing and mercy of God at this difficult time.