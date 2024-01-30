Holy Rosary school facility upgraded

BSP Life PNG Ltd in a heartwarming gesture of community support, saw the need for the school to get much-needed renovation to a vital school facility.

The initiative addresses a critical need identified by the school community and underscores BSP's commitment to fostering safe learning environments.

The renovation, executed under BSP's Community Project, was spearheaded by BSP Life PNG, the life insurance arm of the organization. The revamped ablution block stands as a testament to BSP's dedication to uplifting local communities and empowering education.

Country Manager of BSP Life PNG, Nilson Singh, emphasized the impact of the project.

“Education holds the key to transformation, and every child deserves access to a conducive learning environment. BSP Life is proud to contribute to the betterment of Holy Rosary Primary School and its students."

The initiative reflects BSP's core values of compassion, integrity, and community engagement, resonating with its broader commitment to social responsibility. BSP's Community Projects, spanning education, health, sports, and environmental initiatives, underscore the organization's ethos of giving back to society.

Grateful for the support, Gethrude Bade, Headmistress of Holy Rosary Primary School, expressed her gratitude, acknowledging the significance of the refurbished facilities.

"The ablution block was a pressing need for our school community. BSP's intervention has alleviated a major concern and enhanced the learning environment for our 1,700 plus students," she remarked.