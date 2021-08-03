Hohola Servo Re-opened

It is the first of three service stations planned for refurbishment this year by Puma as part of its ongoing program to modernize and expand its network of 100 service stations.

The station, which is one of Puma’s busiest in Port Moresby, was officially opened by NCD Governor Powes Parkop.

It was updated on budget and to schedule to Puma’s latest global standards, similar to Puma’s new flagship station at Gerehu which opened at the end of last year.

Motorists will be able to fill up in half the time it took before the refurbishment, using faster modern pumps and can shop at the new look Super 7 convenience store.

Open 24 hours a day, the service station is run by Ipali Limited, a small medium enterprise that took over the site late last year.

Puma Country General Manager Hulala Tokome said the new look station demonstrates their commitment to giving customers the best possible experience. That means introducing the latest world class standards to the country as Puma continues to invest in PNG, upgrading older sites and building new sites.

Mr Tokome said, “Our investment covers all areas of our operations with upgrades to our facilities at Alotau Terminal, Badili Service Station, Napa Napa Refinery and Rabaul Terminal, as well as financing in our growing Pumagas business.”

Puma Energy PNG Retail manager Gideon Karali, said they not only aim to give customers the most modern and efficient refueling experience, but also help develop PNG’s vital SME sector.

Karali said, “All except one of our sites is operated by an SME company and we have more than 400 working with us both in our retail and Pumas Gas businesses.”