Hiri Koiari Festival Showcases Culture

This celebration, part of a series leading up to the inaugural festival in September, brought together villages from across the region to showcase their unique cultural traditions and foster community spirit.

Over twenty participating villages have a splendid show of culture and traditions in food and song. The event featured a rich array of activities that highlighted the cultural diversity and heritage of the region:

Local musicians and choirs filled the air with traditional tunes and harmonies in Peroveta (Prophet songs) and string band performances. Tabu dancing and Kitoro, energetic dances and craft demonstrations that showcased the region's cultural artistry.

SME traditional food stall provided a feast of local culinary delights, offering a taste of the region's best traditional foods.

Keith Iduhu, a prominent figure in the organization of the festival, shared his insights during an interview. He emphasized the uniqueness of each teaser event and the positive impact they have on the community.

"We’ve received a lot of positive feedback from the Edai Town markets last month, and similar sentiments are being shared here today," Iduhu stated. "These events provide an essential activation point for agritourism and social networking, allowing people to connect on a personal level."

The Hiri Koiari Trade and Cultural Festival is designed to celebrate the intertwined cultures of the Motuan, Doura, and Koiari peoples, who have coexisted and traded for thousands of years. The festival aims to amplify these longstanding relationships and cultural exchanges.

During a walkthrough of the SME markets, Minister Iduhu observed the diverse motivations behind the stalls. "For some, this is a hobby; for others, it’s a livelihood. Each tells a different story, and it's an eye-opener for everyone," he remarked. The positive feedback has spurred plans for the next teaser event in Sogeri, set for mid-July.

The event also featured performances from members of the Deejays band and Beejacks, who delighted the crowd with nostalgic songs that resonated with both young and old attendees.

As the festival series progresses, the community eagerly anticipates the upcoming event in Sogeri and the grand inaugural festival in September. These events celebrate cultural heritage and strengthen the bonds within the Hiri Koiari region, ensuring that the rich traditions and relationships continue to thrive for generations to come.