Heart to serve others

Board member, Michelle Hau’ofa acknowledged Member for Kikori, Soroi Eoe for supporting in such a big way.

Stating that Samaritan Aviation has float planes which is critical to river communities in Kikori, without the float plane they are talking days to get help.

She said Samaritan Aviation do not want to create new systems but are here to support, enhance and align with whatever it is that the government is doing.

“It’s based on giving, everybody gives to be part of this ministry. Nobody is making money out of this. Samaritan Aviation Medical Director, Dr. Chris Cooke and his family raise their own funds so they can come here and serve our people. All of the families in Samaritan Aviation raise funds in the States, so they can come and serve our people, that’s the heart and these are the people that we are dealing with.

“So I want to assure your people Minister that we are serving with our hearts and that we really want to bring that service to our people. By September we will be able to start seeing this happen to the people of Kikori,” she stated.