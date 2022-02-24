Health Post Welcomes Solar Project

This was part of the European Union (EU) funded Support to Rural Entrepreneurship, Investment and Trade (STREIT) Programme.

Due to constant power supply issues, the Baro Community Health Post relies on a backup generator that serves a population of approximately 11,000 people, for Baro and the surrounding communities.

“Currently, we do not have full time or constant electricity, which affects our ability to provide essential services to our patients,” said officer-in-charge (OIC) of the health post, Mark Bandi.

“Patient care is the most important thing, and with better access to electricity through the use of solar power, we can ensure the best health service for the community.

“Reliable power is a necessity for the health post, and solar energy will prove to be greatly beneficial.”

The Baro facility previously did not have another source of energy, therefore to cut cost, the generator was used for a couple of hours a day and night.

“This hinders our service; most times we are unable to see patients after hours,” stated Bandi.

“Once the solar is installed, it will help us a lot, in terms of supporting the hospital in its daily functions, and essentially providing the best possible service for the community.

“I am truly happy that UNDP, and the STREIT project, have come to Baro to work with us in installing the solar.

“The solar will not be for me or any individual; it will be for the people, for the community, and it will serve the people of the west coast.”